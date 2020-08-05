'Is Modi bigger than Lord Ram?': Netizens outraged by BJP MP's post ahead of Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan

Ayodhya on Wednesday marked a momentous occasion, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone for the upcoming Ram Mandir. And while hundreds took to social media platforms to hail the occasion, Karnataka BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje faced flak for for one Twitter post.
The politician had posted a picture with the caption, "Ayodhya is all set to welcome it's beloved king back home!". This had been posted ahead of the bhoomi pujan.
The artistic rendition which shows Prime Minister Modi leading Lord Ram by the hand towards the Temple has irked many, with people wondering what message the politician was trying to send. You see, while Modi stands tall, Ram has the proportions of a child in the image. And Twitter users were having none of it.
"Is Narendra Modi greater than the Lord RAM ?" wondered one user.
"Ram is a minor? A child? He is holding Modi's finger, a man who can't even face a press-con. What a humiliation to Ram! The spineless bhakts are cheering," jibed another.
Others rationalised that since this was Ram Lalla, the size of the figures were a logical step. Take a look at some of the posts:
Beginning his speech with "Jai Siya Ram", the prime minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for "Ram Lalla", the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.
"Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them," the prime minister said after the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.
Sending out the message that "Ram is everywhere, Ram belongs to all", Modi said the temple symbolises India's rich heritage and will be an inspiration for all of humanity. Despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram's existence, he lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture, Modi said.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)