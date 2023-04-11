Shraddha Walkar murder: Vikas Walkar alleges Aaftab Poonawala's parents have been 'hidden somewhere'

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala | File Photo

Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly murdered and chopped into pieces by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, has demanded justice and highlighted the need to bring the accused's parents to the forefront of the murder case.

He claimed they have been "hidden somewhere" and appeals for them to be located. He also reiterated his demand for the death penalty for Aaftab, stating that he committed the crime with full planning.

Delay in justice and last rites

One year after his daughter's murder, Vikas Walkar has not been able to perform her last rites due to the ongoing investigation and trial. He hopes to perform the last rites only after the accused is given the death sentence. He also wants the hearing to be conducted in a time-bound manner.

While talking to ANI, Vikas Walker said, "His (Aftab) parents are not yet highlighted. I think they have been hidden somewhere. Where are they? I appeal to highlight them. We want to perform her (Shraddha) last rituals and I have appealed for her body parts."

"One year of my daughter's murder will be completed in May, and I have not been able to perform her last rites. I would perform the last rites after the accused is awarded the death sentence," he told ANI.

Loopholes in the investigation

Vikas Walkar claimed that there are loopholes in the investigation and proceedings, leading to delays in the case. He has appealed to his lawyer to push for fast-track proceedings in the case to ensure that justice is served.

"He (Aaftab) should be given the death penalty. He is guilty. He committed this crime with full planning. There are loopholes in the investigation and proceedings due to which the case is delayed. I have asked my lawyer to appeal for fast-track proceedings in the case."

Emotional audio-video recordings

During a hearing, the courtroom played audio-video recordings of the online counselling sessions between Shraddha Walkar and a doctor (counsellor). The recordings made Vikas Walkar emotional.

In one of the recordings, Shraddha can be heard confessing that Aftab once grabbed her throat, causing her to black out and have difficulty breathing.

Petition to the Delhi High Court

Advocate Seema Kushwaha, counsel for Vikas Walkar, said that she will move a petition in the Delhi High Court to push for a time-bound hearing. She also stated that the Nirbhaya case took seven years to reach its conclusion, but this case should not take years.

"I will move a petition in the Delhi High Court as discussed with the father of Shraddha," she said.