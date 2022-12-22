e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea in Delhi court

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea in Delhi court

Aftab had filed a petition at Delhi's Saket Court, asking for bail in the case. After being questioned by the police, he is now in jail.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
13 decomposed bones, part of a jaw, collected from Mehrauli forest to be matched with Shraddha's blood samples found in Aaftab's flat | File Photo
Follow us on

The accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case withdrew his bail plea in Delhi court on Thursday.

Aftab had filed a petition at Delhi's Saket Court, asking for bail in the case. After being questioned by the police, he is now in jail.

Shraddha's killing

Aaftab Poonawala, 28, killed Shraddha in May and allegedly sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Delhi Police claimed to solve the six-month-old murder case after arresting Aaftab on the basis of a complaint filed by Shraddha's father.

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and moved in together to a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur as the relationship grew.

On receipt of the complaint from Shraddha's father, Delhi Police registered an FIR on November 10.

Subsequent interrogation of the accused revealed that Aaftab killed Shraddha on May 18 after which he started researching ways to dispose of the body. He also borrowed ideas on disposal from popular crime shows on his streaming devices, Delhi Police revealed.

He also told police that he read up on human anatomy before chopping his girlfriend's body.

Police said after browsing on the internet for ways to remove all traces of his crime, Aaftab mopped blood stains from the floor of the couple's Chhatarpur apartment with some chemicals and also disposed of all stained clothes.

He then shifted the body to the bathroom and bought a refrigerator where he hoarded the chopped body parts, police further informed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Crime: 30-year-old man stabbed to death in a busy lane, as onlookers stand and watch; shocking...

Delhi Crime: 30-year-old man stabbed to death in a busy lane, as onlookers stand and watch; shocking...

Andhra Pradesh: Government provides 5 lakh students tabs with educational content installed

Andhra Pradesh: Government provides 5 lakh students tabs with educational content installed

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea in Delhi court

Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aaftab Poonawala withdraws bail plea in Delhi court

FPJ Rewind 2022: The viral spider, snake and other animals from the year that stole spotlight during...

FPJ Rewind 2022: The viral spider, snake and other animals from the year that stole spotlight during...

Dense fog continues to engulf North India on 4th day, 20 trains running late; read details here

Dense fog continues to engulf North India on 4th day, 20 trains running late; read details here