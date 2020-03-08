'Show people with disabilities as role models instead of weak': Malvika Iyer from Modi's handle on Women's Day 2020

Bomb-blast survivor Malvika Iyer, the second woman achiever handling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media account on International Women's Day on Sunday, tweeted a message of courage -- How we survive our challenges matters the most.

"Acceptance is the greatest reward we can give ourselves. We can't control our lives but we surely can control our attitude towards life. At the end of the day, it is how we survive our challenges that matters the most. Know more about me and my work -- @MalvikaIyer #SheInspiresUs," she tweeted from Modi's account.

Iyer survived a bomb blast when she was just 13. But that didn't deter her from pursuing her dreams.

Elaborating, she tweeted: "I survived a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off my hands and severely damaged my legs. Yet, I worked and went on to get my PhD. Giving up is never an option. Forget your limitations and take on the world with confidence and hope."