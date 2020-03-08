'Feed at least one needy person': Sneha Mohandoss from PM Modi's handle on Women's Day 2020

"I work with volunteers, many of whom are outside India, to work towards eradicating hunger. We have over 20 chapters and have impacted several people with our work. We also initiated activities like mass cooking, cooking marathons, and breastfeeding awareness drives," Mohandoss tweeted from the Prime Minister's account.

"You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called FoodBank-India."

She tweeted a video mentioning the work she has done through her organisation.

Mohandoss said she started the Food Bank in 2015 before the Chennai floods and the basic aim was to fight hunger and to create a hunger-free nation.

"I want to connect with the younger generation. It all started through Facebook -- the social media, the virtual world. My concept is to connect people with Facebook and bring them on the field," Sneha Mohandoss said in the video.

Mohandoss said that she started Facebook page called 'Food Bank-Chennai' and people soon took inspiration and got in touch with her to follow the same pattern in their respective states.