'Show Me One Footage Of Rape': TMC Spokesperson's Shocking Statement On Sanadeshkhali Violence (Video)

TMC spokesperson Jui Biswas is being criticised for her remark made during a TV debate on the Sandeshkhali issue. A video of TMC spokesperson has gone viral in which she can be heard asking the debate host to show a video of a rape incident from West Bengal to prove that the rape has occurred.

"In Hathras, it was proven that rape has happened. Show me footage from West Bengal which shows that rape has happened..." asks Jui during the debate.

After Jui's remark, the anchor interrupts her to clarify her statement.

Journalist Pradeep Bhandari expressed shock over a journalist's remark while sharing a clip of the video on X.

I want rape footage then only I'll believe that rape happened - TMC spokesperson



I'm speechless! I never knew people could be so shameless. The worst part about this is, it's coming from a woman herself.#SandeshkhaliHorrorStory #Sandeshkhali pic.twitter.com/Gt6EyETBeO — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) February 18, 2024

"I want rape footage then only I'll believe that rape happened - TMC spokesperson I'm speechless! I never knew people could be so shameless. The worst part about this is, it's coming from a woman herself," wrote Bhandari on X.

The viral clip is from a debate show called '5 Ki Panchayat' aired on DD News. Anchor Reema Parmar hosts the show.

What has happened in Sandeshkhali?

According to reports, many women from the region have accused TMC party workers and leaders of sexually abusing them in the party office. The women claim they gained the courage to speak against the torture due to the absence of TMC strongman Shajahan Shiekh.

Notably, TMC leader Shajahan Shiekh was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the first week of January this year in connection with a multi-crore ration distribution scam.

Shahjahan's men not only prevented the ED officers from entering his home but also assaulted them. Shahjahan has been at large since then but still holds control over the area.

After the ED raid, many women have come out with land grab allegations against Shahjahan and his men. Women have also accused them of torture and sexual harassment.