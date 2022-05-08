'Shoot me if..': Ex-Congress MLA makes bold claim over J&K Assembly elections days after delimitation process

Days after the delimitation process of Jammu and Kashmir was finalised, a former J&K MLA has asked the public to "shoot" him if Congress manages to win a single seat in the next J&K Assembly elections.

Former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat said, "If Congress wins even a single seat in Jammu and Kashmir, shoot me at Lal Chowk."

Notably, the former Congress MLA from Devsar is considered a trusted friend of Ghulam Nabi Azad. Bhat has been demanding that Azad be declared the CM candidate of Congress.

"Without Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Congress is zero. If today you declare Azad sahib not party president but CM candidate, then you will see that our government will be formed," he added.

He said that the situation is not good for Congress in the state at this time.

"If I am a Congressi, I am because of Ghulam Nabi Azad. I became an MLA twice and the president of the Youth Congress. Today, I am not even a peon in Congress. I managed to get the maximum memberships. Today, I have 500 members but I don't gather them," Bhat added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad has served as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir from November 2005 to July 2008. He is one of the senior-most leaders of Congress in the Valley.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission, constituted in March 2020, notified its final report in the past week.

In the 90-member Union Territory, Jammu division will now have 43 assembly seats while Kashmir will have 47 seats.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 05:50 PM IST