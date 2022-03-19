Shocking! Woman beats cop with footwear at Lucknow's Charbagh railway station; watch video

A shocking video is doing rounds on social media, which shows a saree clad woman, a man involved in a physical fight with a policeman in the backdrop of a railway station.

The woman can be seen taking her slipper and smashing it at the on-duty cop for allegedly misbehaving with the two citizens. According to Twitter, from where the incident was brought to notice, the video happens to be from Charbagh railway station of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

"This incident took place at Char Bagh station in Lucknow, where you can see how woman in the video beats up cop with her slipper for allegedly misbehaving with her. Was the cop drunk," read the tweet with the attached video.

Further details and authenticity of the clip is yet to be known. Watch:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:18 PM IST