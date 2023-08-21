Shocking Video Shows UP Headmaster Run Over By School Bus In Ballia

Twitter

A disturbing video of a bike-borne man being crushed to death by a school bus has come to light. The fatal accident that happened Monday morning was captured on CCTV and the victim has been identified as a 55-year-old school headmaster.

The accident happened in Sukhpura village of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The deceased, identified as Arvind Kumar Upadhyay, was on his way to the Compositie Kanya Junior High School when the school bus hit his motorcycle. The victim fell on the road and the bus ran him over, killing him on the spot.

Bus driver did not stop after the accident

The school bus appears to be of St Xavier's School, according to the CCTV footage.

The bus driver did not stop the vehicle. In the video, it can be seen that the speed of the bus was low at the time of the accident. Even after Upadhyay came under the front wheel of the bus, the driver continued to run him over.

The police arrived at the accident spot and sent the body for post mortem. Following the incident, crowd gathered at the scene. The police reached the spot as soon as they received information and took control of the situation by taking the body into custody for necessary actions. Meanwhile, Upadhyay’s relatives rushed to the scene and were deep distress over the tragedy.

