 Shocking Video: Property Dealer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants Near AIIMS Patna
Shocking Video: Property Dealer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants Near AIIMS Patna

A property dealer was gunned down in broad daylight near AIIMS Patna on Friday

Updated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 07:45 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a property dealer was gunned down in broad daylight near AIIMS Patna on Friday. 

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Surendra Verma, was shot multiple times by three criminals riding a motorcycle. Verma, a resident of Datiawan, succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

As per reports, Verma was shot five times as he was leaving the office of another property dealer located near AIIMS. The assailants, two of whom dismounted the bike and opened fire, fled the scene immediately after committing the crime. The entire act was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

The police have recovered four bullet casings from the scene and have sent Verma's body to AIIMS for a postmortem. 

As it stands, police have launched a manhunt to track down the perpetrators. 

Patna Airport Viral Video: Snake Comes Under Vicious Attack By 3 Mongooses On Runway, Visuals Stun...
Verma, who had a criminal history, had previously been jailed and had a murder case registered against him at the Bihta police station. He had reportedly visited AIIMS for property-related work when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, Police are scrutinising CCTV footage and conducting raids to apprehend the criminals responsible for the fatal attack.

