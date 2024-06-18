Shocking Video: Old Delhi's Famous Sangmarmar Mosque Collapses Like Pack Of Cards Due To Road Subsidence | X

Delhi: In a shocking incident that has surfaced from Old Delhi, a very famous mosque called Sangmarmar mosque was reduced to rubble in a fraction of a second due to ground subsidence. The incident was reported on June 17, Monday, in Chudiwala area of Delhi. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The moments of the crash were captured in a video that is doing rounds on social media.

Due to the sudden collapse of a road in chudiwala area of old Delhi today on busy Bakrid, the famous Sangmarmar mosque collapsed pic.twitter.com/uvFOWaD2BW — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 17, 2024

The mosque collapse due to sudden road subsidence. Subsidence which means sinking of the ground because of underground material movement is mostly caused by the removal of water, oil, natural gas, or mineral resources out of the ground by pumping, fracking, or mining activities. Police said that the road near the mosque subsided which resulted in cracks in the walls of the mosque. The exact reason behind road subsidence is still not known. Soon after the structure collapsed, rescue teams and police rushed immediately to the spot and carried out rescue operation by safely evacuating everyone inside and around the mosque. The shops in the area were also shut till the blocked street was cleared of rubble that was accumulated due to the collapse.

Sangmarmar mosque as the name suggests was build of marble and was built about 10 years ago in the Chudiwala area of old Delhi.