 Shocking Video: Man Tied To Pole & Mercilessly Thrashed For Refusing To Slaughter Cows In Illegal Abattoir In Andhra Pradesh
Local police have started an investigation after the incident came to light.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 02:41 PM IST
In a shocking incident at an illegal abattoir in Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupuram, a man, identified as Wajid from Parigi was taken hostage and brutally assaulted for refusing to slaughter cows. 

The abattoir operators, who had promised only buffalo slaughter, deceived Wajid, presenting him with cows instead. Upon realising this, Wajid refused to carry out the slaughtering of the cows, citing his refusal to kill the animals revered in many communities.

Enraged by this, some individuals who were present at the scene falsely accused him of stealing a phone and subsequently tied him to a pole where he was beaten mercilessly.

The horrific video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. In the video, a few men can be seen mercilessly beating Wajid as he pleads for mercy. 

Local police have started an investigation after the incident came to light. 

Meanwhile, human rights organisations and local community leaders have condemned the barbaric act, calling for strict action against those responsible for running the illegal slaughterhouse and the assault on Wajid.

