'Shocking': Sourav Ganguly Reacts On Jadavpur University Student's Death, Demands 'Strict Laws'

Sourav Ganguly | ANI

Former chief of the Indian cricket board and former captain, Sourav Ganguly, has vehemently responded to the tragic demise of a 17-year-old boy who reportedly fell from the second floor of his hostel in Jadavpur University, Kolkata, allegedly due to ragging.

“It’s shocking actually. These are places for studying. They need strict laws...That should be the main focus," Ganguly said, speaking ton reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“This is ridiculous and a shame,” commented the cricket legend on Friday, expressing his thoughts on the incident that has stirred the state's politics in recent days.

Jadavpur University issues new directive

In the meantime, Jadavpur University issued a directive on Thursday unveiling new regulations that would take immediate effect.

The university stated that individuals seeking entry to the premises must present a valid ID issued by Jadavpur University. The consumption of alcohol has been entirely prohibited on the campus.

WB govt forms committee to probe incident

The West Bengal government has established a fact-finding committee with the aim of identifying administrative and infrastructural shortcomings at Jadavpur University that contributed to the occurrence.

The committee will commence its operations promptly and is expected to submit its findings to the Higher Education Department within a span of two weeks.

The committee will also oversee the implementation of corrective measures to avert any similar unfortunate incidents in the future, as stated by a government release.

In relation to the demise of the first-year student last week, the police have apprehended six students thus far.

Earlier, West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose summoned JU officials to his Raj Bhavan office.