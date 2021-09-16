Shocking! Rs 900 crore gets credited into accounts of 2 Bihar boys: Reports

The bank accounts of two children in Bihar's Katihar received huge amount of money that surprised not only their families, but the entire village and villagers rushed to check their bank accounts, according to reports.

The amount credited in the accounts of the Guruchandra Vishwas and Asit Kumar is more than ₹900 crore, according to Livehindustan. Both the boys live in Pastiya village in Bagaura panchayat in Katihar district.



The two boys have accounts in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank. They were expecting to get some money under a government scheme to buy school uniform and pay for related expenses.

Both the children are said to be residents of Pastia village that comes under Azamnagar Police station. More than Rs 60 crore is deposited in the account of student Guruchandra Vishwas. Whereas an amount of more than 900 crores is deposited in Asit Kumar's account. Both the account is of Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank Bhelaganj branch.





Branch manager Manoj Gupta was surprised to know about the issue and stopped the withdrawal of money. According to a report, a probe has been launched into the transactions.

Earlier, a man's bank account in Bihar's Khagaria district got credited with Rs 5.5 lakh due to a bank error. Ranjit Das who refused to return the money claimed that the money credited in his account is sent by Prime Minister Modi, as he had promised to credit Rs 15lakh in an individual's account. Later the man was arrested for not returning the money back.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 03:57 PM IST