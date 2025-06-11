SHOCKING! Hyderabad Man Strangles Wife To Death After Dispute Over Chatting With Another Woman; Held

Crime (Representational Image) |

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife after a dispute over his frequent phone chats with another woman in Hyderabad, reported The Times of India. The accused, Maria Das, has been arrested. The incident took place in the Saroornagar area on Tuesday, June 10.

The accused is a cab driver and was married to Chinnamma almost 12 years back. As per the TOI report, the couple used to have frequent fights after Chinnamma found out that Das was chatting with another woman. She had warned him not to entertain the woman.

According to the police, the couple was also counselled by their elders to resolve the matter. However, on Monday night, Das and Chinnamma reportedly had a fight over the same issue and in a fit of anger, he strangled his wife to death. After allegedly killing his wife, Das called his in-laws, who reside in the house opposite them.

The accused told them that Chinnamma fell unconscious after the fight. When the victim's parents entered the room, they found their daughter lying on the bed. Later, Das confessed to his crime. Chinnamma's parents then called the police.

Cops took Das into custody. A case has been registered against the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's parents.

Notably, the couple hailed from East Godavari district. They have an 11-year-old son.