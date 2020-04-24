Shocking: Google shows Cong president Sonia Gandhi's pictures when you search 'Italian Bar Dancer'

Google had even said that the two scariest words in the world are Allahu Akbar. The result comes from a Quora response to an used who had wanted to know what the "scariest word" was.

The first response, which shows up on the Google search page has been upvoted 66 times and says that while that was technically two words, it is "literally the scariest word in the world".

The stigma attached to the word is not new. There have been several terror-related incidents where the participants have allegedly used the phrase before venturing out to wreak havoc. In 2017, the driver of a truck that rammed into and killed 8 people and injured several others was said to have said it moments before he was shot down, and in 2015, those who carried out the Charlie Hebdo attack allegedly chanted the same before they stormed the offices of the satirical weekly in Paris. There are many other instances.