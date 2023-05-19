Shocking brawl captured on camera between male & female lawyers inside Delhi's Rohini Court | Twitter video screengrab

New Delhi: A video of a brawl between a female and a male lawyer from inside Delhi's Rohini Court premises has gone viral on social media. In the video the two lawyers are seen engaging in a physical fight wherein they throw punches and slaps at each other. There are other people standing in the corridor where this fight is on, but nobody dares to intervene and break the fight.

The incident occurred on Thursday.

watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Female lawyer's complaint against male lawyer

The female advocate identified as one Neha Gupta has file a complaint against the male lawyer with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini). Gupta has levelled some serious allegations against her fellow colleague.

The charges levelled against the male lawyer identified as, Vishnu Kumar Sharma, include harassment, verbal assaults, physical violence, and intimidating behaviour.

In her complaint, Gupta has alleged that on May 18 when she was standing in front of Court N0-113 in Rohini Court, another advocate Sharma came and started assaulting her.

"Despite my repeated efforts to free myself from his grasp, Sharma continued to beat me relentlessly, resulting in numerous injuries to my face and other parts of my body," she said.

A senior police official said that they have received that complaint and further investigation is going on in the matter.

(with IANS inputs)