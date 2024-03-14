VIDEO: Shocker In Delhi's Mayur Vihar As Speeding Car Runs Over People, Killing 22-Year-Old Woman

A rash driven car rammed inside of East Mayur Vihar's busy market on Wednesday night. The car plowed inside the market killing a 22 year old female and injuring six. According to media reports, the shocking incident took place at around 09:30 pm.

The CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online, where the silver Hyundai Sedan can been seen crashing with a vegetable vendor's cart inside the busy market. Numerous passerby and shopkeepers can be seen present in the video while the car plows inside the market. Onlookers and shopkeeper running chaotically from the scene. Meanwhile, a man rushed towards the car and tries to break the window glasses of the vehicle. the car can then be seen taking a reverse and speeding away.

TW: The following video may contain disturbing content, which might be disturbing for some readers, viewers discretion advised

According to media reports the DCP (East) Mayur Vihar has said that they have identified the seven injured and the deceased from the incident, of which five are women. The deceased is identified as 22-year-old Sita Devi, who is a resident from Ghaziabad.

Victims Admitted To The Hospital

The police also confirmed that the victims of the incident have been admitted to the nearest Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

In a report by the Indian Express, the police has also claimed that the rash driver had been accelerating even after ramming into the people in the market.

CCTV foatages also emerged where the accused can be seen thrashed by people in the area and was later handed over to the police.

Police also notified that they are the vehicle and if the driver was had a authentic driver's license.

Incidents In The Past

In a shocking incident, one person died while another sustained severe injuries as a speeding car rammed into them walking on a footpath in Delhi’s Patel Nagar.

The purported CCTV footage of the horrific incident surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday. In the video, a man and a woman can be seen walking on the footpath when a speeding car banged into them. Soon after the incident, passersby gathered at the spot to help the injured. Reports suggest that one of them lost their life at the spot, while another sustained severe injuries and their condition is said to be critical. The duo are said be students.