Delhi: 4 People, Including 2 Children Killed In Fire Incident At Shahdara

Four people died in a tragic fire incident at a residential building at Shahdara in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Manoj (30 years old), Suman (28) and two girl children respectively of age five and three and a half.

Accordingly, local police, four fire tenders, ambulances and three PCR Vans rushed to the spot.

The fire started in the parking area and then spread to other parts.

As it was a narrow street, fire persons managed to reach and quench the fire.

Police said that nine people were rescued and were sent to hospital.

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary says, "We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approx 5:30am.

