 Delhi: 4 People, Including 2 Children Killed In Fire Incident At Shahdara
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: 4 People, Including 2 Children Killed In Fire Incident At Shahdara

Delhi: 4 People, Including 2 Children Killed In Fire Incident At Shahdara

Accordingly, local police, four fire tenders, ambulances and three PCR Vans rushed to the spot.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
article-image

Four people died in a tragic fire incident at a residential building at Shahdara in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Manoj (30 years old), Suman (28) and two girl children respectively of age five and three and a half.

Accordingly, local police, four fire tenders, ambulances and three PCR Vans rushed to the spot.

The fire started in the parking area and then spread to other parts.

As it was a narrow street, fire persons managed to reach and quench the fire.

Police said that nine people were rescued and were sent to hospital.

"We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approximately 5:30 am. Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance and PCR vans rushed to the spot. Nine people were rescued and were sent to hospital," DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocker In Delhi's Mayur Vihar As Speeding Car Runs Over People, Killing 22-Year-Old Woman

Shocker In Delhi's Mayur Vihar As Speeding Car Runs Over People, Killing 22-Year-Old Woman

Delhi: 4 People, Including 2 Children Killed In Fire Incident At Shahdara

Delhi: 4 People, Including 2 Children Killed In Fire Incident At Shahdara

CAA Row: Home Minister Amit Shah Seeks Clarification from Uddhav Thackeray

CAA Row: Home Minister Amit Shah Seeks Clarification from Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Traffic Today: Police Issues Advisory Amid Kisan Mahapanchayat, Check Out The Routes To Avoid

Delhi Traffic Today: Police Issues Advisory Amid Kisan Mahapanchayat, Check Out The Routes To Avoid

Quota For Woman: Congress Announces Five-Point Agenda During Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay...

Quota For Woman: Congress Announces Five-Point Agenda During Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay...