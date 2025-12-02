 'Shivakumar Will Become CM...': Siddaramaiah Says We Are United After Breakfast Meeting With His Deputy - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Shivakumar Will Become CM...': Siddaramaiah Says We Are United After Breakfast Meeting With His Deputy - VIDEO

'Shivakumar Will Become CM...': Siddaramaiah Says We Are United After Breakfast Meeting With His Deputy - VIDEO

Amid the ongoing tussle over the chief minister’s post in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Shivakumar will become CM when the Congress high command decides,” adding that the two leaders remain united. The statement came after Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, held a breakfast meeting at Shivakumar’s residence.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image

Amid the ongoing tussle over the chief minister’s post in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Shivakumar will become CM when the Congress high command decides,” adding that the two leaders remain united. The statement came after Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, held a breakfast meeting at Shivakumar’s residence.

Earlier, on November 29, Siddaramaiah had invited Shivakumar for talks to iron out differences over the chief ministerial position, following instructions from the party high command.

Speaking to the media after their second breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah said, “DK Shivakumar and I are united. We will continue to run the government together. All our MLAs are united, and together we will face the opposition. We belong to the same party, follow the same ideology, and work together. In the future too, we will work jointly and bring the party back to power.”

Read Also
'There Is No Tussle': DK Shivakumar Ahead Of Breakfast Talk 2.0 With CM Siddaramaiah
article-image

He added, “After breakfast, we discussed the upcoming Assembly session. It was decided to call a meeting of the MLAs on December 8. We will discuss farmers’ issues and other matters concerning the state. Both of us will accept the decision of the high command, especially Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge. If the high command calls us to Delhi, we will definitely go. Tomorrow, I will be meeting KC Venugopal at a function where both of us have been invited.”

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh Called This Revered Deity 'Female Ghost' In Viral Mimicry Video
Who Is Chavundi Daiva? Ranveer Singh Called This Revered Deity 'Female Ghost' In Viral Mimicry Video
Pakistan: Female BLA Suicide Bomber Attacks Frontier Corps HQ In Balochistan, 6 Militants Killed
Pakistan: Female BLA Suicide Bomber Attacks Frontier Corps HQ In Balochistan, 6 Militants Killed
AIIMS 4th CRE Group B & C Posts 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Details Here
AIIMS 4th CRE Group B & C Posts 2025: Last Chance To Apply; Details Here
India’s Defence Technology Market, Valued At $7.6 Billion In 2025, Projected To Reach $19 Billion By 2030, Flourishing At 20% CAGR
India’s Defence Technology Market, Valued At $7.6 Billion In 2025, Projected To Reach $19 Billion By 2030, Flourishing At 20% CAGR
Read Also
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Hosts CM Siddaramaiah For 2nd Breakfast Meet Amid Power Tussle For...
article-image

Seeking to quell speculation over a possible leadership change, Siddaramaiah said, “Our unity is not something new. We have always been united. Whatever decision Rahul Gandhi makes, we will abide by it.”

Meanwhile, in a post on X, DK Shivakumar reiterated his earlier stance, saying, “We stand committed to the development of Karnataka and the progress of our people.”

According to reports, Shivakumar’s brother and Lok Sabha MP, DK Suresh, was also present at the breakfast meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sanchar Saathi Row: Can Users Delete Government App? Here's What Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia...

Sanchar Saathi Row: Can Users Delete Government App? Here's What Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia...

'Shivakumar Will Become CM...': Siddaramaiah Says We Are United After Breakfast Meeting With His...

'Shivakumar Will Become CM...': Siddaramaiah Says We Are United After Breakfast Meeting With His...

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Officially Renames 'Raj Bhavan' As 'Lok Bhavan'

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Officially Renames 'Raj Bhavan' As 'Lok Bhavan'

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 2, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 2, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sanchar Saathi Face-Off In Parliament: Congress Calls It ‘Snooping App’, BJP Hits Out; Who Said...

Sanchar Saathi Face-Off In Parliament: Congress Calls It ‘Snooping App’, BJP Hits Out; Who Said...