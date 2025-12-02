'Shivakumar Will Become CM...': Siddaramaiah Says We Are United After Breakfast Meeting With His Deputy - VIDEO

Amid the ongoing tussle over the chief minister’s post in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Shivakumar will become CM when the Congress high command decides,” adding that the two leaders remain united. The statement came after Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, held a breakfast meeting at Shivakumar’s residence.

Earlier, on November 29, Siddaramaiah had invited Shivakumar for talks to iron out differences over the chief ministerial position, following instructions from the party high command.

Speaking to the media after their second breakfast meeting, Siddaramaiah said, “DK Shivakumar and I are united. We will continue to run the government together. All our MLAs are united, and together we will face the opposition. We belong to the same party, follow the same ideology, and work together. In the future too, we will work jointly and bring the party back to power.”

He added, “After breakfast, we discussed the upcoming Assembly session. It was decided to call a meeting of the MLAs on December 8. We will discuss farmers’ issues and other matters concerning the state. Both of us will accept the decision of the high command, especially Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge. If the high command calls us to Delhi, we will definitely go. Tomorrow, I will be meeting KC Venugopal at a function where both of us have been invited.”

Seeking to quell speculation over a possible leadership change, Siddaramaiah said, “Our unity is not something new. We have always been united. Whatever decision Rahul Gandhi makes, we will abide by it.”

Meanwhile, in a post on X, DK Shivakumar reiterated his earlier stance, saying, “We stand committed to the development of Karnataka and the progress of our people.”

According to reports, Shivakumar’s brother and Lok Sabha MP, DK Suresh, was also present at the breakfast meeting.