 Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Hosts CM Siddaramaiah For 2nd Breakfast Meet Amid Power Tussle For Chief Minister's Post
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar met over breakfast to address internal Congress party tensions stemming from a power struggle. Home Minister G Parameshwara called for a peaceful settlement as both leaders reaffirmed unity and agreed to follow the party high command’s decisions, aiming to resolve differences and focus on the state’s priorities.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Hosts CM Siddaramaiah For 2nd Breakfast Meet Amid Power Tussle For Chief Minister's Post | X @PrameyaEnglish

Bengaluru: As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah meets Deputy CM DK Shivakumar over breakfast amid a speculated power tussle, Home Minister G Parameshwara acknowledged the stir, saying people have different aspirations and they express them at the right time.

CM Siddaramaiah today arrived at Shivakumar's residence for the breakfast meeting, where he was welcomed by the Deputy CM and his brother and former MP DK Suresh.

G Parameshwara, who is another name in fray for the CM post in the state, called for a "peaceful settlement." The Home Minister said, "It's a good thing that our leaders are getting together again for breakfast. All we want is a peaceful settlement of whatever has happened over the month or so. As suggested by the high command, they are meeting for the second time. All the issues are settled. It is just reciprocal, nothing else."

"Siddaramaiah had called Shivakumar, and now Shivakumar has called Siddaramaiah. It's a nice development. We normally have a CLP meeting, followed by dinner together. Everything is going smoothly. Different people have different aspirations. I don't think it is wrong. Naturally, they express their aspirations when the time comes," he added.

Meanwhile, the meeting follows a high-level interaction between the two leaders on November 29 morning at Siddaramaiah's Cauvery residence.

The Saturday meeting was described by Shivakumar as a "productive discussion on Karnataka's priorities and the road ahead", but it was also seen as an attempt to calm tensions arising from the internal power struggle within the Congress party.

Shivakumar's supporters have been calling for him to be made Chief Minister for the remaining 2.5 years of the Congress-led government, which has fuelled a political divide within the party. The internal disagreement over the CM post, rooted in the "power-sharing agreement" of 2023, has pushed both leaders to meet repeatedly, attempting to avoid a full-blown crisis.

During the Saturday breakfast, Shivakumar in a post on X stated, "Met Hon'ble CM Siddaramaiah Avaru at Cauvery Residence this morning for a breakfast meeting. A productive discussion on Karnataka's priorities and the road ahead." Siddaramaiah, however, reiterated his position that there was no change in his stance. After an hour-long breakfast of Idli-Sambar and Upma, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar reaffirmed cohesion and unity within the Congress party, saying that both leaders have decided to follow whatever decision the party high command takes and resolve any "confusion".

