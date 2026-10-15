Shiva Sharma Death Case: New CCTV Footage Shows Shraddha Dubey In Nepal As Police Hunt Continues | X @NikitaS_Live

A CCTV footage showing influencer Shraddha Dubey travelling in an e-rickshaw in Nepal has surfaced as the search for her continues in connection with the death of her live-in partner, Lucknow-based businessman Shiva Sharma. Uttar Pradesh Police have announced a reward of ₹25,000 for information leading to her arrest.

The footage is reportedly from Mahim Nagar in Nepal. Shraddha's sister, Rashmi, a driver identified as Danish, and her boyfriend, Aamir, are also visible in the video. Shraddha is seen wearing a black night suit, while Rashmi appears to be wearing glasses.

The location is believed to be the last place where Shraddha was traced in Nepal. However, recent inputs suggest that she may have moved to Kathmandu.

Uttar Pradesh Police are coordinating with their Nepal counterparts to facilitate her arrest and are collecting intelligence about her possible hideouts.

Earlier, Shraddha released a video claiming that Sharma had died by suicide and had not been murdered. In the viral video, she also objected to her name being linked to influential individuals, prominent politicians and senior officials. She claimed that she had not fled and intended to appear before the police to disclose the truth.

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Shraddha has been absconding since Sharma died after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of her building in Lucknow on October 9. Sex toys and sexual enhancement drugs were reportedly recovered from her flat. Sharma's family has accused her of murder, assault and blackmail, alleging that she had harassed him for four to five months and threatened to implicate him in false cases.

Uttar Pradesh Police have registered a murder case against Shraddha, her sister, their driver and two other individuals. Earlier, police found Shraddha's SUV parked in Rupaidiha, in Bahraich district near the Nepal border.