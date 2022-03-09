Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine under Operation Ganga

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday thanked her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for evacuating nine citizens of her country from Ukraine.

Under its evacuation mission, titled ‘Operation Ganga’, India has rescued stranded citizens, mostly students, of several other nations, including Pakistan, Nepal and Tunisia.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Tuesday informed that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy.

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation press release.

With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

The Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 11:43 AM IST