 
            desktop
e-Paper Get App

Shaurya Chakra Awards 2022: IAF group captain Varun Singh awarded posthumously for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft in 2020 during sortie

Saurav WalimbeUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 06:17 PM IST
article-image
The award was received by Varun Singh's wife Geetanjali Singh and mother Uma Singh |

Group Captain Varun Singh was on Tuesday awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft in 2020 during a sortie.

The award was received by his wife Geetanjali Singh and mother Uma Singh from President of India - Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Varun Singh lost his life during the December 8, 2021 chopper crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others lost their lives.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaShaurya Chakra Awards 2022: IAF group captain Varun Singh awarded posthumously for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft in 2020 during sortie

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - SC asks Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Mumbai: Latest Updates - SC asks Bombay High Court to hear Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken from Delhi's Tihar Jail for...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken from Delhi's Tihar Jail for...

No Honk Wednesdays: All you need to know about new campaign by Mumbai Traffic Police

No Honk Wednesdays: All you need to know about new campaign by Mumbai Traffic Police

Monkeypox virus: Health Ministry issues guidelines to States/UTs; check full list here

Monkeypox virus: Health Ministry issues guidelines to States/UTs; check full list here

India's GDP grows 4.1% in Jan-Mar quarter; FY'22 growth seen at 8.7%

India's GDP grows 4.1% in Jan-Mar quarter; FY'22 growth seen at 8.7%