Shaurya Chakra Awards 2022: IAF group captain Varun Singh awarded posthumously for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft in 2020 during sortie

Group Captain Varun Singh was on Tuesday awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) for saving his LCA Tejas fighter aircraft in 2020 during a sortie.
The award was received by his wife Geetanjali Singh and mother Uma Singh from President of India - Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Varun Singh lost his life during the December 8, 2021 chopper crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others lost their lives.
