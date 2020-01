Shattila Ekadashi: Know the tithi, muhurat, vrat vidhi and aarti

As per the Hindu calendar, Shattila Ekadashi falls on January 20 this year. The auspicious day coincides with the Krishna Paksha of Magh month. Shattila Ekadashi is also called ‘Tilda.’

Hindus worship Lord Vishnu on Shattila Ekadashi, and devotees who fast on this day are believed to be rewarded with ‘Moksha’.

Practising Hindus also donate ‘til’ on Ekadashi to get rid of their past sins.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Tithi and Muhurat for Shattila Ekadashi.

Shattila Ekadashi 2020 Tithi:

January 20, 11th day in the month of Magha as per the Hindu Samwat calendar.

Shattila Ekadashi 2020 Shubh Muhurat:

Begins – 02:51 AM on January 20

Ends – 02:05 AM on January 21

Shattila Ekadashi 2020 Parana Time:

January 21, from 08:00 AM to 09:29 AM

Shattila Ekadashi 2020 Vrat Vidhi:

Devotees usually wake up early and take a holy bath at the time of sunrise.

Eating til early in the morning is also considered to be auspicious.

While fasting on Ekadashi is not mandatory, many voluntarily fast to be blessed by Lord Vishnu. One can either observe a full or partial fast on Ekadashi. During the fast, one cannot consume any food grains, rice and pulses.