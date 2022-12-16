e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShashi Tharoor suffers leg sprain after missing a step in Parliament, misses today's session

Shashi Tharoor suffers leg sprain after missing a step in Parliament, misses today's session

Tharoor also shared pictures from of his healing foot on the microblogging platform which soon received "Get well soon" messages.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 11:33 AM IST
article-image
Shashi Tharoor suffers leg sprain after missing a step in Parliament, misses today's session | Twitter
Follow us on

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, earlier on Friday, shared about an injury in his foot that resulted yesterday in the Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader and scholar brought to notice that he has sprained his foot as he missed a step and further neglected the pain from the last Parliament session.

"A bit of an inconvenience," read Tharoor's tweet while stating the incident and his health condition. He further mentioned of cancelling his Parliament visit and planed weekend schedule due to the sprain in his foot.

"I badly sprained my left foot in missing a step in Parliament yesterday. After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to hospital. Am now immobilised w/a cast, missing Parliament today&cancelled wknd constituency plans," Shashi Tharoor added. He also shared pictures from of his healing foot on the microblogging platform which soon received "Get well soon" messages.

Read Also
'Cambridge Dictionary is now a work of fiction': The internet is upset over the new definition of...
article-image
Read Also
About chameleons and 'snollygosters': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's sharp-witted swipe at political...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra marks Day-100, party announces concert in Jaipur

Rajasthan: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra marks Day-100, party announces concert in Jaipur

Shashi Tharoor suffers leg sprain after missing a step in Parliament, misses today's session

Shashi Tharoor suffers leg sprain after missing a step in Parliament, misses today's session

Include financial literacy in education system: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya urges Centre

Include financial literacy in education system: BJP leader Tejasvi Surya urges Centre

WATCH: Businessman lands helicopter at Telangana's Yadagirigutta temple for 'vahan puja,' video goes...

WATCH: Businessman lands helicopter at Telangana's Yadagirigutta temple for 'vahan puja,' video goes...

NEET UG 2023: NTA releases exam date; check details here

NEET UG 2023: NTA releases exam date; check details here