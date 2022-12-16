Shashi Tharoor suffers leg sprain after missing a step in Parliament, misses today's session | Twitter

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, earlier on Friday, shared about an injury in his foot that resulted yesterday in the Parliament. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader and scholar brought to notice that he has sprained his foot as he missed a step and further neglected the pain from the last Parliament session.

"A bit of an inconvenience," read Tharoor's tweet while stating the incident and his health condition. He further mentioned of cancelling his Parliament visit and planed weekend schedule due to the sprain in his foot.

"I badly sprained my left foot in missing a step in Parliament yesterday. After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to hospital. Am now immobilised w/a cast, missing Parliament today&cancelled wknd constituency plans," Shashi Tharoor added. He also shared pictures from of his healing foot on the microblogging platform which soon received "Get well soon" messages.