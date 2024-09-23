Shanti Homam, 4-Hr-Long Ritualistic Cleansing Held At Andhra's Tirupati Temple Amid Animal Fat In Laddoo Row

Shri Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh | Representative Image

Amid the controversy over the alleged presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddoos, a four-hour purification ritual known as Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana is being performed at the Tirumala temple on Monday. According to temple officials, this ritual aims to cleanse and undo any desecration that allegedly occurred during the tenure of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Details Of The Cleansing Rituals

The purification ceremony began today in the morning, involving the establishment of three homa gundas (sacrificial fire pits) where the rituals were conducted in strict accordance with the Shastras, traditional Hindu scriptures. According to an India Today report, eight temple priests, under the guidance of three Agama Shastra experts, conducted the Shanti Homam, which began at 5:40 am and lasted about two hours.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) organised a Maha Shanti Homam in the wake of Laddu Prasadam row.



Executive officer of Tirumala Tirupathi Devastanam (TTD) Shamala Rao and other officials of the Board participated in the Homamam along with the… pic.twitter.com/Gkh7JFeljT — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2024

Alongside this, the Vastu Homam was also performed, focusing on cleansing the space and ensuring the sanctity of the temple. This included the purification of all the vessels, machines and ceremonial areas involved in the preparation of the prasadam, a sacred offering at the temple.

As part of the rituals, the Panchagavya Prokshana, a sacred sprinkling with a mixture of five cow products (milk, curd, ghee, urine, and dung) was performed to sanctify the environment. These rituals are aimed at seeking divine forgiveness from Lord Venkateswara Swamy for the alleged sacrilegious acts, including claims that animal fats were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos.

What Is The Controversy?

The controversy surrounding the laddoos erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu recently claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were discovered in the laddoos served at the temple during the previous government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu cited a private lab report from Gujarat, which allegedly found traces of beef tallow, lard (pig fat) and fish oil in the ghee used for the prasadam.

However, former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy vehemently denied these allegations, stating that no such violation occurred during his administration. He also accused Naidu of using religion for political gain, calling him a pathological and habitual liar. Reddy further criticised Naidu for engaging in 'politics in the name of God,' attempting to dismiss the claims as politically motivated.

On Sunday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao reiterated that the ongoing rituals aim to dispel any negative influences and restore the spiritual purity of the laddu prasadam, ensuring the well-being of the temple’s devotees.