'Shameful State Of Affairs': Trinamool Congress Lashes Out At Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, Kolkata Police Over Lapses After Tragic Chorbagan Durga Puja Stampede

Trinamool Congress Lashes Out At Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari |

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government in West Bengal following a stampede-like situation at Kolkata’s Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal. As many as 17 people have reportedly died in the tragic incident. The party has blamed alleged security and emergency response lapses and demanded Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation.

TMC launches scathing attack on BJP, Kolkata Police

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In a series of social media posts, TMC questioned the Kolkata Police over the alleged lack of security and crowd management at the pandal. The party claimed that eyewitnesses and local residents reported little to no police presence during the incident. It also alleged that ordinary citizens stepped in to rescue the injured.

It also called on Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to take responsibility for the tragedy and resign. It argued that protecting citizens must be the administration’s foremost responsibility. The party also questioned what steps had been taken to manage crowds amid rainfall during the Durga Puja celebrations.

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Mamata Banerjee expresses grief

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Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also reacted the Chorbagan stampede. In a post on X, the ex-CM expressed her shock and sadness and wrote, "I pray to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of all those injured and for strength and courage for their families during this difficult time.

Why No Arrests? Kunal Ghosh questions

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Former MP Kunal Ghosh said the focus should turn to saving lives but questioned the lack of action taken against authorities.

"Chorbagan. Whose responsibility is this? Where are the Puja committee leaders? Why no arrests? Rain during Puja isn't happening for the first time. What was being done to handle the extra crowds? Without sidelining the leaders of this Puja committee, a fair investigation into such a major incident can't take place. Let their names and identities be made public," he wrote in a post on X.

'First in my bloodline': Abhishek Banerjee on Chorbagan stampede

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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee claimed that he was first in his bloodline to witness a stampede during the time of Durga Puja.

"May Maa Durga grant strength and solace to the grieving families and bless all those injured with a swift and complete recovery," he wrote