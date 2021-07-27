Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Assam and Mizoram Chief Ministers; urged them to maintain peace

Silchar / Aizawl

As the Assam-Mizoram border row turned violent on Monday with a spate of clashes and five Assam Police personnel being shot dead, Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked over phone with both the Chief Ministers and urged them to maintain peace and protect the people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who on Tuesday rushed to the border area, said to protect the state’s reserve forest, his government would soon move the Supreme Court and deploy three commando battalions, comprising 4,000 men, along the interstate border.

He said Assam would, at any cost, protect its territory and the reserve forest along Mizoram border for the sake of the future generations.

Meanwhile, the Centre has summoned to New Delhi the chief secretaries and DGPs of Assam and Mizoram for a meeting on Wednesday. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair the meet to discuss the escalation of violence there, officials said.