Shahi Idgah Survey: Owaisi slams Court's order, terms it violation of Places of Worship Act

Asaduddin Owaisi addressing press conference. | Twitter

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asduddin Owaisi, criticising the order passed by Mathura court in connection to the survey of Shahi Idgah mosque located in the city, said the order violates Places of Worship Act.

Owaisi said the order would embolden the 'Sangh Parivar'.

"After Babri Masjid judgement, I’d said that it’ll embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs. Now, Mathura Court has also appointed a commissioner to examine evidence inside Shahi Idgah complex. This is despite Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation," Owaisi said.

"It’s also despite the masjid & adjacent temple having a written settlement resolving their dispute. Please don’t preach “give and take” when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims," the AIMIM chief added.

Earlier on Saturday, a court in Mathura had approved the survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) from January 2 in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case. The next hearing will take place on January 20.

The court passed the order on a lawsuit filed by Vishnu Gupta of the Hindu Sena. The petitioners claim that the Shahi Idgah mosque was allegedly built at the Krishna Janmabhoomi, or the birthplace of Lord Krishna, on orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

Petitioners also claim signs of temples, like those of “om, swastika and lotus” exist inside the mosque, besides its alleged “Hindu architecture”.