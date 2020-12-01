Several state governments reduce RT-PCR test prices; check all details here

Many states again anticipate a second wave of Covid cases, and as people avoid Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test due to its high price (before the revision it was Rs 2,400 across India), many states have started reducing the price of the test.

The aim of the states is to ensure that maximum people avail the reliable testing facility to detect coronavirus.

Price varies in different states since the Centre has not kept a price tab on these tests done at private laboratories. At the starting of the Covid pandemic, the price of the RT-PCR test was Rs 4,500 at private labs. Price

Gujarat

Today, the Gujarat government slashed the price of RT-PCR tests conducted in private labs, kept it maximum to Rs 800 from Rs 1,500. The government announcing it said the prices of test kits have come down and so the benefit has been passed on to the people.

The state government further said if a sample is collected at home, the test cost would be Rs 1,100. Currently, labs charge Rs 2,000 for the home collection samples.

Delhi & Rajasthan

Recently, witnessing a third wave, Delhi government reduced the cost of the RT-PCR test to Rs 800 from Rs 2,400 for tests done at private labs.

Rajasthan

And, before Delhi, Rajasthan too slashed the cost for the test. This cap has been kept for private labs. However, government establishments conduct the test for free.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government on November 26 slashed the RT-PCR test price cap in government and private laboratories to Rs 850 and Rs 900 respectively. Before the reduction in prices, the tests were conducted at Rs 1,400 and Rs 1,650.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government in October, revised RT-PCR test rate from Rs 1,600 to Rs 600 for tests carried out at government hospitals.

The state government in September, had reduced the cost of RT-PCR test in private laboratories Rs 1,600 from Rs 2,500.

Telangana, AP, WB, Karnataka & Kerala

And, currently, the RT-PCR test costs Rs 850 in Telangana, Rs 1600 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 1,500 in West Bengal, Rs 1600 in Karnataka, Rs 2,100 in Kerala.