Seven Karnataka legislators to take oath as ministers today, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that seven legislators - MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara, Angara S - will take oath as ministers today by 3.30 pm at Raj Bhavan.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Yediyurappa said: "We have sent the list to the Governor just now."
The announcement comes days after Yediyurappa finalised the expansion at a meeting with top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.
This would be third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July, 2019 after the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the wake of revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.
Yediyurappa, who had been planning the expansion for several months, had on Monday said Nadda and party General Secretary in-charge of state Arun Singh will be invited for the swearing-in.
Yediyurappa was waiting for some time to carry out the cabinet expansion after he was asked by Nadda in November to wait for the clearance from the central leadership. The expansion or reshuffle is likely to be a tough task for the Chief Minister, considering that there are too many aspirants, from the party old guard like G H Thippareddy, M P Renukacharya and the new entrants from Congress and JDS.
(Inputs from PTI)
