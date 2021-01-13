Seven Karnataka legislators to take oath as ministers today, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that seven legislators - MTB Nagaraj, Umesh Katti, Aravind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, R Shankar, CP Yogeeshwara, Angara S - will take oath as ministers today by 3.30 pm at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Yediyurappa said: "We have sent the list to the Governor just now."

The announcement comes days after Yediyurappa finalised the expansion at a meeting with top BJP leaders, including party chief J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

This would be third expansion of the cabinet since Yediyurappa assumed charge in July, 2019 after the collapse of the Congress-JDS government in the wake of revolt by 17 MLAs of the coalition partners.