'Settle Issues With Young Doctors', Indian Medical Association Urges Mamata Banerjee

Doctors protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor of the RG Kar Hospital being cordoned off by police personnel near Lal Bazar police headquarters. | ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to settle the issues with young doctors as its been almost a week since they have been on hunger strike.

The IMA stressed that West Bengal government is capable of meeting all the demands.

In a letter written to Mamata Banerjee, Indian Medical Association stated, "It is almost a week since the young doctors of Bengal are on Fast unto Death struggle. Indian Medical Association supports their just demands. They deserve your immediate attention."

It has stated that the entire medical fraternity of India is concerned regarding the situation and assured her all the help from the Indian Medical Association.

In the letter, IMA stated, "The Government of West Bengal is entirely capable of meeting all the demands. Peaceful ambience and security are not a luxury. They are a prerequisite. We appeal to your goodself to settle the issues with the young generation doctors as an elder and the Head of the Government.

"The entire medical fraternity of India is concerned and trust you would be able to save their lives. If the offices of the Indian Medical Association could be of any help we would gladly assist," it added.

On October 5, Junior doctors from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front began an indefinite hunger strike in Kolkata over the RG Kar rape and murder case, demanding that the State government fulfil their long-pending demands. The protest is being held at Dharmatala, where doctors are refusing to resume work until their issues are addressed.

Last week, Junior doctors asserted that their protest will continue for an "indefinite period" and no one can prove that their demands are wrong in any way.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File Photo

Dr Aqeeb, one of the junior doctor at the strike told ANI that the main and foremost demand is justice in the RG Kar rape and murder incident.

At the time, he said, "The role of the CBI in the RG Kar case in the sessions court is very lax. We want justice to be served in this case as soon as possible. We also want that any committees formed in medical colleges for the welfare of students should include a representative from the students' side, and that representative should be elected. This will lead to health reforms and benefit everyone. We have made every possible effort over the past few days, and now this is the last resort for us."

"No one can say that our demands are wrong," he added.

Dr Aqeeb also said that six doctors are sitting on hunger strike and it will continue for an indefinite period.

Earlier, the protesting doctors have accused the authorities of obstructing their protest. They have alleged that the State police are using intimidation tactics, blocking essential supplies like water and bio-toilets, and even assaulting a junior doctor on the very first day of the protest.

On October 5, the doctors had issued the Bengal state government a 24-hour ultimatum to meet their demands, warning that they would begin an indefinite hunger strike if unmet.

The six doctors sitting on a relay hunger strike are Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Arnab Mukhopadhyay from SSKM Hospital, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College.

Doctors have been protesting over the August 9 rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Among the demands of the doctors include removal of the health secretary and increased police protection in hospitals.