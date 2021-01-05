Setback for Yediyurappa: High Court refuses to quash corruption case against Karnataka CM

In a setback for the BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday (January 5) refused to dismiss the criminal proceedings pending against the Chief Minister.

The High Court dismissed two petitions seeking to quash the criminal case pending against him under The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case pertains to a complaint filed against Yediyurappa stating that when he was the Deputy Chief Minister during 2006-07, he had ordered the illegal deletion of land notified for IT parks in and around Bellandur and Devarabisanahalli.

The court order comes at a time when the BJP central leadership has just reaffirmed its faith in Yediyurappa, amid rumours of the Chief Minister being replaced ahead of the 2023 state assembly polls.

The complainant, Vasudeva Reddy, had stated that Yeddyurappa ordered the denotification of four acres 30 guntas and following the denotification, the lands were diverted for residential purpose.

Karnataka Rashtra Samiti president Ravi Krishna Reddy said the CM should resign to facilitate a fair probe.

Further details are awaited.