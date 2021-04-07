Setback for Mamata: ED’s remand note on coal scam mentions TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s name

Kolkata: In yet another setback for the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, her nephew and Trinamool Congress’ MP Abhishek Banerjee’s name has cropped in the remand note of Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged coal scam case.
According to ED sources, not just Abhishek but his wife Rujira Naroola’s name is also there in the remand sheet.
The second remand note seeks remand of IPS Ashok Mishra, of Bankura Police station who was arrested from the national capital.
As per the ED’s allegations, Ashok was very much part of a syndicate and was close to Anup Manjhi, Vinay Mishra from the TMC.
“Ashok was a part of the syndicate and was involved in transferring more than 168 crore rupees to London and Thailand. The amount was given to some close relatives of Abhishek Banerjee.
Notably, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had several times citing Thailand bank account claimed that the bank account is Abhishek’s wife Rujira’s bank account.
Incidentally, in February Abhishek’s wife Rujira and his sister-in-law Menka Gambir and Menka’s husband were quizzed by the CBI officials over the ongoing probe of the coal scam.
Not getting satisfactory answers from either of them the CBI had also sent notice to the respective banks in Thailand and London.
Incidentally, both theChief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee claimed that during the election it is a ploy of the Bharatiya Janata Party by its central agencies to malign the ruling Trinamool Congress.
