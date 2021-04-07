Setback for Mamata: ED’s remand note on coal scam mentions TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s name

Kolkata: In yet another setback for the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, her nephew and Trinamool Congress’ MP Abhishek Banerjee’s name has cropped in the remand note of Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged coal scam case.

According to ED sources, not just Abhishek but his wife Rujira Naroola’s name is also there in the remand sheet.

The second remand note seeks remand of IPS Ashok Mishra, of Bankura Police station who was arrested from the national capital.

As per the ED’s allegations, Ashok was very much part of a syndicate and was close to Anup Manjhi, Vinay Mishra from the TMC.