Setback For Haryana BJP: Hisar MP Brijendra Singh Resigns From Party, Likely To Join Congress

Weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana faced a setback after Hisar MP Brijendra Singh announced his resignation on social media on Sunday.

In a post on X, Brijendra Singh wrote, "I have resigned from the primary membership of the BJP due to compelling political reasons. I extend my gratitude to the party, National President Sh. JP Nadda, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi, & Sh. Amit Shah for giving me the opportunity to serve as the Member of Parliament for Hisar."

His resignation comes amidst speculations of him, along with his father Birender Singh, joining the Congress party before the Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, another BJP MP from Rajasthan's Churu, Rahul Kaswan, may join Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It is said that he is upset with the party for being denied a ticket this year. Kaswan held a meeting on Friday with his supporters to decide on the future course of action.