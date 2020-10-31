'Send them to Andaman for 10 years': Sanjay Raut hits out at Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday hit out at Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah over their recent support for the now abrogated Article 370. In recent days, several political parties in the the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir had banded together to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration.

The signatories of the Gupkar Declaration include the National Conference, PDP, CPI(M), PC, JKPM & ANC. Formed on October 15, the alliance aims to work towards restoring the special status of J&K after it was revoked in 2019. The abrogation of Article 370, followed by the transformation of the northern state into two union territories had not gone down well with many. Ahead of the move, many of Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders had been placed under a house arrest. Most recently, after about 14 months of detention, Mufti was released in mid-October this year.