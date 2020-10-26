BJP workers detained for trying to hoist tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. Here's all you need to know

The visuals have sparked massive condemnation, with many wondering why this was an issue in the first place. But to understand the motivation behind the sudden flag hoisting ceremony, one had to go back a few days to look at comments made by PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. It must also be noted that today is the Jammu and Kashmir Ascension Day.

Days earlier, Mufti had criticised the abrogation of Article 370, stating that she would hoist the national flag only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

"Indian flag stands for diversity and peaceful coexistence amongst all. If anyone has insulted the tiranga it is BJP that persecutes minorities and sows division and hatred. The Indian flag was disrespected the day BJP leaders carried it to justify rapists of a 9 year old. Spare me the lessons," she tweeted on October 24, reacting to a news article. BJP leaders had called for her arrest over her comments.