Semi-Naked Drunk Man Takes Over Hapur Police Outpost, Inspects Files Before Being Overpowered - Watch

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Hapur: Ruckus unfolded at the Doyami Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Friday night. A young man, allegedly angered by the police's refusal to listen to him, arrived at the station in an intoxicated state and started acting like a police inspector, wearing a police cap and sitting shirtless on a chair.

A video has surfaced showing the man sitting bare-chested on a police inspector's chair, wearing a police cap and banging on the desk. He can then be seen smashing the glass of a door.

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He also signed several files on the table, tore up some important ones and threw them away, saying, "The decision will be made on the spot." The young man then began vandalising the police station. He threw flower pots, damaging the main gate, glass, benches and other items, according to a Jagran report.

Police station vandalised

No police personnel, including the outpost in-charge, were present at the time of the incident. Hearing the commotion, people from the vicinity rushed to the scene.

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Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and, after considerable effort, subdued the young man. He also suffered injuries to his arms and legs from broken glass during the vandalism. Police took him to the hospital for treatment.

Probe under way

Meanwhile, the initial probe has revealed that the young man was intoxicated. Police are probing the matter and preparing to take action against him under various sections, including those related to damage to public property.