Acid Instead Of Water? Woman Critical After Drinking From Sealed Bottle In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur - VIDEO

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Hapur: A shocking incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur. Riya, a resident of Arjun Nagar, had gone with her mother, to a nearby jeweller's shop to purchase jewellery. Riya felt thirsty and asked for water.

The jeweller ordered a cold, sealed bottle of water from a nearby general store. It is alleged that as soon as Riya drank two sips of water from the bottle, her health suddenly deteriorated and she began vomiting. Her family immediately rushed her to a Meerut hospital, where her condition remains critical, according to ABP news report.

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CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the woman sitting with her mother, with the jeweller seated in front of them. The clip shows the mother taking the bottle from the counter and giving it to Riya. As soon as she sipped it, the footage captures her agony, while her mother and the jeweller looked stunned after seeing her reaction.

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Investigation underway

The preliminary probe is looking into how the acid got into the bottle and whose negligence was involved. Investigators are probing the entire case based on CCTV footage and other evidence.

Woman undergoing treatment

The woman is currently undergoing treatment at a higher medical centre. The incident has created panic in the area.