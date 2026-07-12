Hapur Woman Critical After Drinking Acid Mistaken For Bottled Water At Jewellery Shop | Video |

Hapur: A woman is battling for her life after she allegedly drank acid from a bottle she believed contained drinking water while shopping at a jewellery store in Hapur district on Friday evening.

The incident took place in the Arjun Nagar area, where the woman had gone to purchase jewellery. Feeling thirsty, she asked for drinking water. An employee of the jewellery shop went to a nearby confectionery store and returned with what appeared to be a sealed bottle of water.

Unaware of its contents, the woman opened the bottle and took a sip. Within seconds, she screamed in pain, rushed out of the shop and spat out the liquid. CCTV footage from the jewellery store captured the woman taking a sip before running outside in distress. The bottle allegedly contained acid instead of water.

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As her condition worsened, she was first taken to a local hospital and later referred to a medical college, where she remains in critical condition and is undergoing treatment.

Police have detained the owner of the confectionery shop for questioning. During the investigation, officers recovered several bottles containing acid from the shop. They are trying to ascertain how the acid came to be inside a bottle that appeared to be factory sealed and whether there was any negligence or deliberate act involved.

The confectionery shop owner has maintained that the bottle was sealed when it was taken out of the refrigerator and handed over to the jewellery shop employee.

थाना हापुड नगर क्षेत्रान्तर्गत मौ0 अर्जुननगर मे स्थित ज्वैलर्स की दुकान पर गयी युवती द्वारा पीने के लिए पानी मांगा गया था। ज्वैलर्स के पास खडे लडके से पानी की बोतल मंगाई गयी जो भूलवश पानी की बोतल के स्थान पर सफेद रंग के तेजाब की बोतल ले आया, जिसको युवती द्वारा पानी समझकर पी लिया।… — HAPUR POLICE (@hapurpolice) July 11, 2026

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Jewellery shop owner Denu also said the bottle appeared to be intact when it was purchased. "To the best of our knowledge, the bottle was completely sealed. We handed it to the customer exactly as it was when we took it out of the fridge," he said.

Police said they are examining the recovered bottles, CCTV footage and other evidence to determine the circumstances that led to the incident. A forensic examination of the bottle and its contents is also expected as part of the investigation. No official conclusion has yet been reached on how the acid ended up in the bottle.