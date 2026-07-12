Video: Railway Officer Dragged By RPF After Dispute Over Woman Passenger At Agra Cantt

A railway official was allegedly assaulted and dragged by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Agra Cantt Railway Station on Sunday following a dispute over a woman passenger who had missed boarding a moving train. A video of the incident has surfaced online, prompting the suspension of four RPF personnel and the launch of a departmental inquiry.

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The incident occurred around 11 am on Platform No. 1 after the Amritsar-Hirakud Express arrived at the station. According to railway officials, a woman passenger had stepped off the train to purchase some items but was unable to re-board as the train began moving. Deputy Station Superintendent (DSS) Narendra Chahar reportedly alerted the loco pilot through a walkie-talkie, leading to the train being halted so the passenger could board safely.

However, an RPF constable allegedly stopped the woman, accusing her of chain-pulling. Chahar objected, clarifying that the train had been stopped on his instructions rather than due to emergency chain-pulling. The disagreement escalated into a heated altercation, after which additional RPF personnel arrived.

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Witnesses alleged that the officials overpowered Chahar, pushed him to the ground and dragged him nearly 300 metres to the RPF police station despite protests from railway staff. RPF personnel, however, claimed the DSS had abused and misbehaved with them.

Following protests by railway employees, four RPF personnel and the RPF Inspector were suspended. Railway authorities have constituted a three-member inquiry committee, assuring a fair investigation and strict departmental action against those found responsible.