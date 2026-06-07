Man Claiming to Be Police Officer Seen Pulling Woman In Viral Agra Video

A video purportedly showing a man dragging a woman towards a car on a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion and raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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According to reports, the incident occurred on the VVIP Road located on Fatehabad Road in the Tajganj police station area. The footage shows a man forcefully pulling a woman towards a vehicle while an argument appears to be taking place between the two in public view.

The confrontation reportedly continued for some time, attracting the attention of passersby and leading to a crowd gathering at the spot. The dramatic scene unfolded in the middle of the road, causing concern among onlookers.

Reports claim that the man involved in the altercation identified himself as a police sub-inspector. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding his identity or his claimed designation. The authenticity of the claim and the exact nature of the dispute remain unclear.

Following the circulation of the video on social media, several questions have emerged about the events leading up to the confrontation and whether any legal action will follow. Authorities are yet to release an official statement detailing the circumstances of the incident.