High Voltage Drama: Wife Hurls Abuses, Slaps Husband On Busy Chhatarpur Road; Video Goes Viral

High Voltage Drama: Wife Slaps, Abuses Husband On Busy Chhatarpur Road; Video Goes Viral |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): What was supposed to be a private fight between a man and his wife, became a public drama after the woman started slapping and abusing her husband in the middle of the road, somewhere in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

According to information, the high-voltage drama occurred in front of the RTO office, on Mahoba Road in Chhatarpur, a video of which is doing rounds on social media on Thursday.

Sources said, the couple got into an argument over some unknown issue, which soon turned into a public fight.

In the viral video, the woman was seen grabbing both of her husband’s hands, slapping and abusing him back-to-back in the middle of the road, while a huge crowd gathered and watched the incident.

Watch the video here:

People among the crowd also filmed the entire incident on their mobile phones and uploaded videos on the internet, since when the videos have gone viral.

Eyewitnesses said the woman continued hitting her husband while he tried to defend himself.

‘Had I reacted, I would have been blamed,’ says husband

During the argument, the man was also seen crying and telling people that if he reacted, others would blame him and hand him over to the police.

Police intervene

The drama continued on the road for quite some time, causing chaos in the area. After receiving information, traffic police reached the spot and separated the couple.

Police officials advised the woman not to create a scene or fight on the road.

However, even after the police arrived, the woman remained angry and later left the spot with her husband.

Reports said some people at the scene also suggested calling Dial-112.

So far, no complaint has been registered by either side at the police station.

According to information, the husband has been identified as Dev Chaurasiya and the wife as Suman Chaurasiya.

The couple reportedly came to Chhatarpur from Agra for work. Their small child was also present during the incident.