Flipkart Delivery Executive Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture At Woman

A delivery executive working with Flipkart was arrested for allegedly making an obscene gesture at a woman, police said on Sunday. Based on the woman's complaint, Marathahalli Police registered a case under Crime No. 345/2026 under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The police identified the accused as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat. He was arrested and legal action has been initiated, officials said.
Social media post brings case into public focus
The incident came to light after an X user alleged that a Flipkart delivery executive had forced his way into a woman's washroom and then exposed himself.
"A disturbing incident occurred in which a @Flipkart delivery boy forced his way into a woman's washroom and then showed his private parts to her. What the heck? Women aren't even safe in their own homes. Strict action needed," the X user said, tagging Bengaluru police.
Police register FIR, investigation underway
Taking note of the post, Bengaluru City Police forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, for necessary action. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, later confirmed that an FIR had been registered.
"An FIR has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station, and the investigation is in progress," the DCP said in a reply on X.
Police said further investigation into the case is underway, PTI reports.