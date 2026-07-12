 Flipkart Delivery Executive Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture At Woman
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Flipkart Delivery Executive Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture At Woman

A Flipkart delivery executive, Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat, was arrested in Bengaluru after a woman alleged he made an obscene gesture and exposed himself. Marathahalli Police registered an FIR under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections after a complaint and a social media post brought the matter to attention. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Sunday, July 12, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
Flipkart Delivery Executive Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture At Woman
Flipkart Delivery Executive Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture At Woman | X

A delivery executive working with Flipkart was arrested for allegedly making an obscene gesture at a woman, police said on Sunday. Based on the woman's complaint, Marathahalli Police registered a case under Crime No. 345/2026 under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police identified the accused as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat. He was arrested and legal action has been initiated, officials said.

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Flipkart Delivery Executive Arrested In Bengaluru For Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture At Woman
Flipkart Delivery Executive Arrested In Bengaluru For Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture At Woman

Social media post brings case into public focus

The incident came to light after an X user alleged that a Flipkart delivery executive had forced his way into a woman's washroom and then exposed himself.

"A disturbing incident occurred in which a @Flipkart delivery boy forced his way into a woman's washroom and then showed his private parts to her. What the heck? Women aren't even safe in their own homes. Strict action needed," the X user said, tagging Bengaluru police.

Police register FIR, investigation underway

Taking note of the post, Bengaluru City Police forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, for necessary action. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, later confirmed that an FIR had been registered.

"An FIR has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station, and the investigation is in progress," the DCP said in a reply on X.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway, PTI reports.

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