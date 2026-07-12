Flipkart Delivery Executive Arrested In Bengaluru For Allegedly Making Obscene Gesture At Woman | X - @Simpu_SinghIND

Bengaluru, Jul 12: A delivery person working with Flipkart was arrested for allegedly making an obscene gesture at a woman, police said here on Sunday.

The police said a case was registered at Marathahalli Police Station under Crime No. 345/2026 under Sections 75, 79 and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on the woman's complaint.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamat. He was arrested and legal action has been initiated against him, they said.

Complaint gains public attention

The case came to public attention after an 'X' user alleged that a Flipkart delivery executive had forced his way into a woman's washroom and then showed his private parts to her.

"A disturbing incident occurred in which a @Flipkart delivery boy forced his way into a woman's washroom and then showed his private parts to her. What the heck? Women aren't even safe in their own homes. Strict action needed," the 'X' user said, tagging Bengaluru police.

@Flipkart

What action will you take against such Delivery Partners? This is insane omg. Anything could have happened here but luckily she started recording & he ran away.



Please take strict action https://t.co/J1ha08Ifjp — Shruthi Iyer 🪷 (@Avacado_Op) July 11, 2026

Taking note of the post, the Bengaluru City Police forwarded the complaint to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, for necessary action.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield Division, confirmed that an FIR had been registered.

"An FIR has been registered at Marathahalli Police Station, and the investigation is in progress," the DCP said in a reply on 'X'.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

Flipkart responds to incident

Meanwhile, Flipkart said it was deeply disturbed by the incident.

"We are deeply disturbed by the incident and are extending our full support to the customer. Customer safety is non-negotiable," Flipcart said in a statement.

The company said that as soon as the matter came to its attention, it immediately terminated the engagement of the delivery partner involved.

"An FIR has been registered, and we are fully committed to co-operate with the investigating authorities," the statement said.

All delivery partners undergo background verification and mandatory training before onboarding, it said.

The company said that while incidents of this nature are extremely rare, even a single such incident was unacceptable.

"We are reviewing the matter thoroughly to determine whether any additional measures can further strengthen our customer safety processes," Flipkart said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)