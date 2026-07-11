Caught On Camera: Flipkart Delivery Boy 'Forcefully Enters' Woman's House To Urinate, Flashes At Her In Bengaluru

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Bengaluru: A woman in Bengaluru has alleged that a Flipkart/Myntra delivery agent forcefully entered her home, used her washroom despite her repeatedly refusing to let him use it, and flashed himself before leaving the house.

She posted on Instagram that the delivery agent arrived to deliver her parcel and requested permission to use her washroom. She said she politely refused multiple times, making it clear that she does not allow strangers inside her flat.

She also suggested that, since it was an emergency, he could ask the male neighbours living next door.

In the video posted, the delivery boy can be seen coming out of the washroom and then flashing his private parts. The woman gets infuriated and warns him that she will file a police complaint. She follows him outside the house to the lift, questioning the man as to why he forcefully entered her house despite her repeated refusals before allegedly flashing himself at her.

She said the incident left her terrified. Fearing for her safety, she kept her phone camera on, left the main door open, and stood near the entrance because she was afraid that if anything happened, she could run outside for help.

She said that, with frequent reports of crimes against women, she kept hoping that nothing would happen.

According to the woman, after coming out of the washroom, the delivery agent exposed his private parts to her.

She said she felt shocked, violated, humiliated, and completely unsafe in her own home.

Highlighting the importance of respecting personal boundaries, the woman said that when a woman says "No," that should be the end of the conversation, and no one has the right to ignore her boundaries or force their way into her home.

Police seek details

Bengaluru Police commented on the post, "Please DM the exact place of incident details and your contact number."

Till the time of filing the article, Flipkart had not responded to the viral video.