Flipkart Expands Zero-Commission Fashion Policy, Removes ₹1,000 Cap To Boost Seller Margins

Flipkart has removed commissions on all fashion products by eliminating the earlier ₹1,000 price limit. |

Mumbai: Walmart-owned Flipkart has removed commissions on all fashion products sold on its platform, expanding its earlier zero-commission policy. The company has also scrapped the previous Rs 1,000 price limit, allowing sellers across every fashion price segment to enjoy the benefit.

The decision is expected to help nearly 90,000 active fashion sellers, including MSMEs, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands and Indian fashion labels.

Higher Margins for Sellers

Earlier, sellers did not have to pay commission only on fashion products priced up to Rs 1,000. With the latest change, the benefit now covers all fashion products, including premium clothing, footwear and accessories.

By removing commissions, Flipkart aims to help sellers retain a larger share of their earnings. The additional savings can be used to increase inventory, introduce new products, improve quality and strengthen their brands.

AI Tools to Support Growth

Along with the commission waiver, Flipkart is also providing sellers with AI-powered tools through its seller dashboard.

These tools will offer demand forecasts, trend analysis and catalogue management support. The company said this will help sellers understand customer preferences better, react faster to market trends and improve their product listings.

Focus on Expanding Seller Base

Kapil Thirani, Vice President, Flipkart Fashion, said the company is making a long-term investment in its seller community by extending the zero-commission policy across the entire fashion category.

According to him, the initiative will encourage sellers to invest more confidently in innovation, expanding their product range and building stronger brands.

Competition in E-commerce

The announcement comes at a time when online marketplaces are competing aggressively to attract and retain sellers. By lowering selling costs and offering technology-driven business support, Flipkart is looking to strengthen its position in India's fast-growing online fashion market while helping sellers grow their businesses.