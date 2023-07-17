Seema Haider, Husband Sachin Meena 'Missing' For Last 24 Hours; UP ATS To Probe ISI Honeytrap Angle

Seema Haider with Sachin Meena | Twitter

The Seema Haider-Sachin Meena cross border love story (aided by PUBG mobile game), which has been widely reported by the Indian media, saw another twist in the plot with reports claiming that the couple are 'missing' for the last 24 hours and that there has been no communication by the couple with their family. Seema Haider and her husband have been in the news since reports about Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman having entered India with her four children via the Nepal Border became public knowledge. The intriguing tale of Seema entering India and marrying Sachin Meena generated great curiosity among the people in Noida, where she lived with her husband. However, locals wanting to meet the couple said that both Seema Haider and Sachin Meena are not at their house for at least last two days. The news of couple gone 'missing' also comes in the wake of Uttar Pradesh (UP) ATS holding a probe into the suspicious entry of Seema in India. The UP ATS is also probing the ISI Honeytrap angle.

UP ATS to probe various aspects related to Seema Haider's case

The UP ATS will probe various aspects related to Seema Haider's case. Reports said that the agency will try and get contact details and call records from her phone. Besides, doubts are being raised that she could be an ISI agent or spy, which is also one of the possible angles that the agency will look into.

Seema Haider also entered India without a valid VISA. She had earlier said that she didn't apply for the visa citing the rules in India. Seema and Sachin both were arrested by police in this case but were later released by the police. The probe agency is looking into and trying to ascertain facts related to her entry in India as well.

Questions raised over Seema Haider's version of entry into India

Seema, who hails from the Sindh province in Pakistan, fell in love with Greater Noida's Sachin Meena over the online gaming platform PUBG. She later crossed multiple international borders illegally, to live with Sachin, she claims. However, her fluent Hindi and mannerisms as well as her past life has made netizens question her claims.

Seema's dancing video

A viral video of Seema shows her dancing to a groovy number as her in-laws reportedly watch her dance. There is some talk between the people shooting the video, however, it is not audible due to the loud sound of music played as Seema continues her dance.

30 Hindus In Pakistan's Sindh Held Hostage By Armed Gangs As 'Retaliation' For Seema Haider Settling In India

There were reports on Sunday (May 16) that close to 30 members of the Hindu community in Pakistan's Sindh were held hostage as retaliation against Seema Haider marrying Sachin Meena and abandoning her country and religion for it. Around 30 members of the Hindu community were held hostage by armed extremists in the Kashmore and Ghotki districts in Sindh province. Those held hostage also include women and children, said reports.

