Centre Issues Advisory Amid Increasing Cybercrimes By Fraudsters Impersonating As Cops

Photo: Pixabay

A large number of complaints are being reported on the national cyber crime reporting portal (NCRP) regarding intimidation, blackmail, extortion and digital arrests by cybercriminals posing as police officials, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), narcotics department, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Enforcement Directorate and other law enforcement agencies, officials said on Tuesday.

"These fraudsters typically call a potential victim and inform that he/she has sent or is the intended recipient of a parcel, which contains illegal goods, drugs, fake passports or any other contraband item. Sometimes, they also inform that a relative is involved in a crime or an accident and is in their custody," the government said in a statement.

This is an organised online economic crime and is learnt to be operated by crossborder crime syndicates. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, coordinates activities related to combating cybercrime in the country. MHA is closely working with other ministries and their agencies, RBI and other organisations to counter these frauds. I4C is also providing inputs and technical support to police for identifying and investigating the cases, said an official. I4C has also blocked more than 1,000 Skype IDs. in collaboration.

"Citizens are advised to be alert and spread awareness about these types of frauds. On receipt of such calls, the citizens should immediately report the incident on cybercrime helpline number 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in for assistance," the statement added.